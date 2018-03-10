Fred Alger Management Inc. Buys 103,226 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,226 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,385,000 after buying an additional 96,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,277,000 after buying an additional 103,389 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 178,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 113,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 38,104 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 12,977 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $347,134.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $272,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,205 shares of company stock worth $2,631,039. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.19, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of -0.39. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

