Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €96.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($118.52) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($116.67) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.41 ($105.44).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) opened at €84.80 ($104.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7,810.00 and a PE ratio of 16.83. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €58.29 ($71.96) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($120.07).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

