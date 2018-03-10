Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €105.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($129.63) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Commerzbank set a €81.00 ($100.00) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($116.67) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($100.00) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.41 ($105.44).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA FRA) traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €84.80 ($104.69). The stock had a trading volume of 114,932 shares. The company has a market cap of $7,810.00 and a PE ratio of 16.83. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €58.29 ($71.96) and a one year high of €97.26 ($120.07).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

