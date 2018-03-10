Franks International (FI) Raised to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Franks International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Franks International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Franks International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Franks International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.56.

Franks International (NYSE FI) traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 1,215,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,704. Franks International has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1,295.66, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Franks International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Melanie Christine Mosing sold 300,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $1,956,971.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,591,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,949,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sharon M. Miller sold 687,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $3,985,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,136,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,361.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400,135 shares of company stock worth $8,230,684. Corporate insiders own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franks International by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,096,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,224,000 after buying an additional 6,137,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franks International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after buying an additional 426,376 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Franks International during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,012,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franks International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 399,679 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franks International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

