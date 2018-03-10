Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Short Interest Up 13.4% in February

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,369,838 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 15th total of 2,090,095 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 607,351 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, CEO George J. Carter purchased 5,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 11,718 shares of company stock worth $100,834 in the last three months.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 68,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 62.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

FSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.38, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -506.67%.

WARNING: “Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Short Interest Up 13.4% in February” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/franklin-street-properties-corp-fsp-short-interest-up-13-4-in-february.html.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets. The Company operates through the real estate operations segment. The Company’s investment objectives are to create shareholder value by increasing revenue from rental, dividend, interest and fee income and net gains from sales of properties, and increase the cash available for distribution in the form of dividends to its stockholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.