Franklin Resources Inc. Has $499.81 Million Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,880,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892,470 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $499,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 319,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $44,606.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $124,924.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,993.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc ( HIG ) opened at $56.13 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,690.00, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company for insurance and financial services subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Commercial Lines, which provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability and umbrella coverages primarily throughout the United States; Personal Lines, which provides automobile, homeowners and personal umbrella coverages to individuals across the United States; Group Benefits, which provides group life, accident and disability coverage, and other products and services; Property & Casualty Other Operations, which includes certain property and casualty operations; Mutual Funds, which provides investment management, administration, product distribution and related services to investors; Talcott Resolution, which consists of the run-off of the Company’s the United States individual and institutional annuity, and Private Placement Life Insurance (PPLI) businesses, and Corporate.

