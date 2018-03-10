Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 45,975 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $458,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 190,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $75,324.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,808.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 780 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,512. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $363.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.07.

Biogen Inc (BIIB) opened at $286.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60,830.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $370.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

