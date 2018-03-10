Franklin Electric (FELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ FELE) opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2,060.00, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices.

