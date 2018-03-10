Franco Nevada (FNV) PT Lowered to C$122.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$100.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Franco Nevada to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Franco Nevada from C$107.50 to C$102.50 in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$114.29.

Shares of Franco Nevada (TSE FNV) opened at C$87.25 on Thursday. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of C$81.71 and a 1 year high of C$110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16,200.00, a PE ratio of 84.71 and a beta of -0.44.

In other news, insider Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 4,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.81, for a total transaction of C$387,240.00. Also, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.33, for a total value of C$496,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,090.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

