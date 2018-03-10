Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Getting Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) have trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Four Corners Property Trust earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8342463638194 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) opened at $22.43 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1,389.32, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.08.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

