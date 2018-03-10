Folger Hill Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Rite Aid Co. (RAD)

Folger Hill Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $2,955,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 52,907,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after acquiring an additional 30,008,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE RAD) opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on RAD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.47 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain. The Company’s segments include Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Company operates under The Rite Aid name. It operates approximately 4,560 stores in over 30 states across the country and in the District of Columbia. The Company’s Retail Pharmacy segment consists of Rite Aid stores, RediClinic and Health Dialog.

