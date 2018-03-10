Flynn Dekker Sells 10,000 Shares of Wingstop Inc (WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) insider Flynn Dekker sold 10,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Wingstop Inc (WING) traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.12. 694,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,314. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,336.53, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. The company had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 334.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 303,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 47.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 205,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 274,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 138,725 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

