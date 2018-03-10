Flixxo (FLIXX) Price Tops $0.0978 on Major Exchanges

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Flixxo token can currently be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta and Livecoin. Flixxo has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $395,152.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flixxo has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flixxo alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008876 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00983405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003361 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010786 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00041033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00087573 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00181417 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Flixxo Token Profile

Flixxo’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 189,151,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,253,355 tokens. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Token Trading

Flixxo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flixxo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flixxo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.