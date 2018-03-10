First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 237,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,071,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Berkley Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $18,242,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 26,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,143,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 688,137 shares of company stock valued at $35,637,141. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY) opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,580.90, a PE ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.27 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

