First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 371,756 Shares of AES Corp (AES)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1,289.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AES were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in AES by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,200,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 48,256 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 344,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AES by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 416,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 74,012 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in AES by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AES by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,116,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp (AES) opened at $10.85 on Friday. AES Corp has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $7,159.74, a PE ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. AES had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AES. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 target price on shares of AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses. It is organized into six strategic business units (SBUs): the United States; Andes; Brazil; Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC); Europe, and Asia.

