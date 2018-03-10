First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Insider Georges Antoun Sells 1,220 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 1,220 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $83,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,870,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,000. The firm has a market cap of $7,110.00, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.08. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.93 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Miller Tabak cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,012,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 726,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Solar by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,340,000 after acquiring an additional 541,100 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,621,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in First Solar by 711.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 250,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 219,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 916.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 236,987 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 213,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

