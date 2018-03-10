First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $356,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) opened at $19.54 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1,150.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company is engaged in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. It focuses primarily on directly originating and selectively acquiring floating rate first mortgage loans that are secured by high quality commercial real estate properties undergoing some form of transition and value creation, such as re-tenanting, refurbishment or other form of repositioning.

