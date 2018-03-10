First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (IVOV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (BMV:IVOV) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Hill LLC increased its holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new stake in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,488,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,112,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (IVOV) opened at $121.94 on Friday. VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF has a 1-year low of $108.97 and a 1-year high of $126.33.

