First Merchants (FRME) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed a market-perform rating on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (FRME) traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 152,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2,250.00, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 32.29%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 2,219 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $94,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry L. Walker bought 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $135,583.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,227 shares of company stock valued at $137,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Merchants (FRME) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/first-merchants-frme-raised-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. It operates through community banking business segment. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (each as a division of First Merchants Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.