Finisar (FNSR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.15 million. Finisar had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Finisar’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Finisar updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09-0.15 EPS.

Finisar (FNSR) opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,100.00, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Finisar has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNSR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Finisar from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 target price on Finisar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Finisar in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities set a $29.00 target price on Finisar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Finisar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In related news, EVP John H. Clark sold 6,186 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $154,031.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,719.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Colyar sold 1,692 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $37,477.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,578 shares of company stock worth $1,273,865 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

