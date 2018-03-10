Financial Survey: CSS Industries (CSS) versus Kirkland's (KIRK)

CSS Industries (NYSE: CSS) and Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of CSS Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Kirkland's shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of CSS Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Kirkland's shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CSS Industries and Kirkland's, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSS Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kirkland's 0 0 3 1 3.25

CSS Industries currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.20%. Kirkland's has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 43.71%. Given CSS Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CSS Industries is more favorable than Kirkland's.

Profitability

This table compares CSS Industries and Kirkland's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSS Industries -0.96% 4.51% 3.64% Kirkland's 1.14% 5.93% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSS Industries and Kirkland's’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSS Industries $322.43 million 0.53 $28.50 million ($0.37) -50.92 Kirkland's $594.33 million 0.24 $11.04 million $0.42 21.26

CSS Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kirkland's. CSS Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland's, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CSS Industries has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland's has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CSS Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kirkland's does not pay a dividend. CSS Industries pays out -216.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kirkland's beats CSS Industries on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc. is a consumer products company, which is engaged in the design, manufacture, procurement, distribution and sale of non-durable all occasion and seasonal social expression products, principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s occasion and seasonal products include classroom exchange Valentines, infant products, journals, buttons, gift wrap, floral accessories, craft and educational products, Easter egg dyes and novelties, memory books, scrapbooks, stickers, stationery and other items. Its Christmas products include decorative ribbons and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift bags, gift boxes, gift card holders, tissue paper and decorations. Valentine product offerings include classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products, while its Easter product offerings include Dudley’s brand of Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products. Its brands include Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray and others.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. The Company’s merchandise categories include wall decor, art, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, fragrance and accessories, frames, housewares, impulse and personal accessories, outdoor living and artificial floral products. The Company’s stores also offer a range of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods, as well as items carried throughout the year suitable for gift-giving. The Company’s average stores generally carry approximately 4,700 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs). The Company’s stores operate under various names, such as Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet and The Kirkland Collection. It operates approximately 380 stores in over 30 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled Website, www.kirklands.com. Its stores’ locations include Texas, Florida, California, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arizona, Virginia and Ohio.

