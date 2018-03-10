Fibria Celulose (FBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.40

Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 1339537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fibria Celulose in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Santander cut shares of Fibria Celulose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fibria Celulose in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11,470.00, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of -0.10.

Fibria Celulose (NYSE:FBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Fibria Celulose had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.65%. sell-side analysts forecast that Fibria Celulose SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fibria Celulose during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fibria Celulose during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fibria Celulose by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fibria Celulose during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fibria Celulose during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fibria Celulose

Fibria Celulose SA (Fibria) is a forestry company, which is engaged in the production of eucalyptus pulp. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of short fiber pulp from its pulp production facilities located in the cities of Aracruz (State of Espirito Santo), Tres Lagoas (State of Mato Grosso do Sul), Jacarei (State of Sao Paulo) and Eunapolis (State of Bahia).

