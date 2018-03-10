Ferroglobe (GSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 price target on Ferroglobe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ GSM) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 488,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,978. The firm has a market cap of $2,807.84, a P/E ratio of 108.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $468.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.41 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

