Federated Investors Inc (FII) Director Sells $153,455.40 in Stock

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $153,455.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE FII) opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $3,451.94, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.45 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FII. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Investors to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 31.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,664,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,191,000 after buying an additional 1,104,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,403,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,393,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 144,816 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,272,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327,562 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

