Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Evogene (EVGN) Share Price

News articles about Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evogene earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.3790195887641 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Evogene (NASDAQ EVGN) remained flat at $$3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841. Evogene has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.43, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 616.33% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. sell-side analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. (Evogene) is a biotechnology company for the improvement of crop productivity. The Company is engaged in developing seed traits for improved yield and abiotic stress tolerance, seed traits for biotic stress resistance, herbicides and bio-stimulants. The Company operates a seed business under its subsidiary Evofuel Ltd.

