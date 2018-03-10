Fastcoin (FST) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Fastcoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $2,851.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fastcoin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Fastcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fastcoin Profile

Fastcoin (FST) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2013. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. The official message board for Fastcoin is www.fastcointalk.org . The official website for Fastcoin is www.fastcoin.ca . The Reddit community for Fastcoin is /r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fastcoin

Fastcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Fastcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fastcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fastcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

