Farmland Partners (FPI) PT Lowered to $8.50

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE FPI) opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.21.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,100,000.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Farmland Partners by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/farmland-partners-fpi-pt-lowered-to-8-50.html.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.