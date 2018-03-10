Fanhua (FANH) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Fanhua (FANH) opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,876.94, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Fanhua by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,993,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 611,920 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fanhua by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 332,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fanhua by 42.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 297,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fanhua by 1,477.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fanhua by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 298,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, formerly CNinsure Inc, is an independent online-to-offline financial services provider in China. The Company distributes a range of property, casualty and life insurance products underwritten by domestic and foreign insurance companies operating in China to individual and institutional customers, and provides insurance claims adjusting services.

