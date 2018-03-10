Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA) EVP Sells $47,041.73 in Stock

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) EVP Gerald L. Clancey sold 10,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $47,041.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE FMSA) traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.50 million. Fairmount Santrol had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fairmount Santrol by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 92.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 80.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMSA. TheStreet upgraded Fairmount Santrol from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fairmount Santrol from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cowen set a $6.00 target price on Fairmount Santrol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Fairmount Santrol Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

