Factom Price Tops $26.22 on Exchanges (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Factom coin can now be bought for about $26.22 or 0.00288054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Upbit and Poloniex. Factom has a market capitalization of $229.33 million and $2.43 million worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Factom has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00980263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003303 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011040 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00087082 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00181191 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,745,102 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Factom is factom.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain to Business and Governments Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash. Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues. Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Qryptos, Bittrex, BCEX and Upbit. It is not currently possible to purchase Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

