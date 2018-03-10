Facebook Inc (FB) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,538,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,967,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,817,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,578,347,000 after purchasing an additional 833,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,454,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,994,161,000 after purchasing an additional 114,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,336,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,070,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.70.

In other Facebook news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $134,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,049,123 shares of company stock valued at $721,268,619. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ FB) opened at $185.23 on Friday. Facebook Inc has a 52-week low of $137.60 and a 52-week high of $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $546,620.00, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. equities analysts predict that Facebook Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

