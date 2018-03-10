Facebook Inc (FB) Position Raised by Axa

Axa increased its holdings in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Axa’s holdings in Facebook were worth $252,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Odey Holdings AG grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 1,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook Inc (FB) opened at $185.23 on Friday. Facebook Inc has a 52 week low of $137.60 and a 52 week high of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $546,620.00, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. research analysts expect that Facebook Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $6,766,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 402,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,594,697.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $134,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,049,123 shares of company stock valued at $721,268,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.16 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.70.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

