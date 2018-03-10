Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays set a €35.50 ($43.83) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.79 ($41.72).

Evonik Industries (FRA EVK) opened at €28.84 ($35.60) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($33.06) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($40.70). The company has a market cap of $13,430.00 and a PE ratio of 18.73.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare sectors.

