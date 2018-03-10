Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evoke Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.6775623797212 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evoke Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Shares of Evoke Pharma ( EVOK ) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 139,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,638. The company has a market cap of $32.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

