Euronav (EURN) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Euronav from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price target on shares of Euronav and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Euronav and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $1,353.28, a P/E ratio of 850.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.46 million. Euronav had a net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. analysts expect that Euronav will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Euronav by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 283,161 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its position in shares of Euronav by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 251,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Euronav by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 242,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of April 4, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 55 double hulled vessels, including 31 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 2 Suezmax vessels under construction.

