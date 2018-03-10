Ethereum Price Reaches $734.73 (ETH)

Ethereum (CURRENCY:ETH) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $734.73 or 0.07826160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including xBTCe, ZB.COM, Tidex and EXX. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $72.08 billion and $1.69 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,434.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,066.90 or 0.11364400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.02013950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.73 or 0.03011570 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00235493 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00133737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00915023 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.03 or 0.03323670 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CURRENCY:ETH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 98,103,390 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference. In the Ethereum protocol and blockchain there is a price for each operation. The general idea is, in order to have things transferred or executed by the network, you have to consume or burn Gas. The cryptocurrency is called Ether and is used to pay for computation time and for transaction fees.If you want to earn block rewards from the network, you can join the network as a miner. Follow the link for a guide on how to mine Ethereum on a Windows Pc. The much easier but a bit more expensive way is to buy an Ethereum mining contract. Ethereum is how the Internet was supposed to work. As long as you have enough funds to pay for your code to be run by the network, your contacts will always be up and running.It was crowdfunded during August 2014 by fans all around the world. It is developed and maintained by ETHDEV with contributions from great minds across the globe. There is also an Ethereum foundation and there are multiple startups working with the Ethereum blockchain.Ethereum is currently on the “Homestead” stage and all its related software is still considered Beta until the release of the next stage “Metropolis”. If you are looking for a GUI interface for your wallet, try the Ethereum Wallet DApp. It's still in beta so be careful when you use it.Our block explorer data bellow is freely provided by etherchain.org and etherscan.io. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum

Ethereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BX Thailand, xBTCe, BitGrail, GDAX, Gatehub, Coinnest, DSX, Korbit, Quoine, Cobinhood, BigONE, Poloniex, BtcTrade.im, Bancor Network, QuadrigaCX, ZB.COM, Independent Reserve, WEX, TOPBTC, CoinFalcon, Gatecoin, Bitbank, GOPAX, COSS, CoolCoin, Mercatox, RightBTC, Gate.io, EtherDelta, Gemini, Mr. Exchange, Koinex, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Bitso, BitBay, Tidex, Qryptos, Bit-Z, Livecoin, ACX, Coinone, Coinbene, Bitinka, Huobi, HitBTC, Bibox, Bithumb, Koineks, Bitcoin Indonesia, Lbank, Coinsquare, Kraken, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, Bittrex, BTC Markets, Cryptopia, Liqui, Kucoin, Coinrail, Binance, bitFlyer, Coinut, Tidebit, Allcoin, BTCTurk, OKEx, CEX.IO, EXX, YoBit, Bitstamp and Upbit. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

