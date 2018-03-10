Eros International (EROS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eros International (NYSE:EROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Eros International Plc co-produces, acquires and distributes Indian language film content across multiple formats globally, including theatrical, television and digital channels. It distributes Indian-made films, known as Bollywood movies, in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and India. The Company releases Indian films that are subtitled or dubbed in local languages to Germany, Poland, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, China and Arabic speaking countries. Eros International Plc is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eros International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Eros International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Eros International ( NYSE EROS ) traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 265,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,438. The company has a market capitalization of $811.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. Eros International has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eros International in the third quarter worth $1,605,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Eros International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,128,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,045,000 after buying an additional 1,621,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eros International by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 34,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Eros International by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eros International Company Profile

Eros International Plc (Eros) is a holding company, which serves the Indian film entertainment industry. The Company’s principal activities include the acquisition, co-production and distribution of Indian films and related content. It distributes its film content through the distribution channels, such as theatrical, including multiplex chains and standalone theaters; television syndication, including satellite television broadcasting, cable television and terrestrial television; digital and ancillary, including music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television (IPTV), video on demand (VOD), and Internet channels and Eros Now.

