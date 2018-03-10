Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (AGII)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGII) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Argo Group International in a research note issued on Thursday. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s FY2018 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Argo Group International ( AGII ) opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,821.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $60.80.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.61%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Watson III sold 4,917 shares of Argo Group International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $292,069.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,257,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Watson III sold 5,772 shares of Argo Group International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $311,803.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,967,630.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,597 shares of company stock worth $1,380,543 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 594,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 525,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 448,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 431,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite.

