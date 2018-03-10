Enviva Partners (EVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.31

Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 27422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

EVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $695.22 and a P/E ratio of 35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $161.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.65%. equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 330.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 463,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 340,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 2,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 202,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 193,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 108,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/enviva-partners-eva-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-26-31.html.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP is a supplier of utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets and loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to the Company’s principally Northern European customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.