Entercom Communications (ETM) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Entercom Communications (ETM) opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $417.47, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Entercom Communications had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $246.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gruss Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 661.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 1,409,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,233,000.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. is a radio broadcasting company. The Company sells advertising time to local, regional and national advertisers and national network advertisers, purchasing spot commercials in varying lengths. It focuses on station-related digital platforms, which allow for audience interaction and participation, and integrated local digital marketing solutions and station events.

