Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 459.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,544 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETM. Gruss Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 661.7% in the third quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 1,409,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,235 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $10,347,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $9,233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the third quarter worth $9,455,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the third quarter worth $8,600,000.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ETM. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. ( NYSE ETM ) opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $246.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. Entercom Communications had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 39.55%. The company’s revenue was up 98.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

WARNING: “Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/entercom-communications-corp-etm-holdings-boosted-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. is a radio broadcasting company. The Company sells advertising time to local, regional and national advertisers and national network advertisers, purchasing spot commercials in varying lengths. It focuses on station-related digital platforms, which allow for audience interaction and participation, and integrated local digital marketing solutions and station events.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.