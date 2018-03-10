EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Stake Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth $7,927,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 253,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steven R. Bower acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.54 per share, for a total transaction of $75,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,453.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. ( NYSE NPO ) opened at $76.84 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1,592.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 40.39% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.10 million. analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $100.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

