Energycoin (ENRG) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $15.01 million and approximately $13,791.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00294142 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019616 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010883 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,697,436 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

