Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDN. TheStreet raised Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Santander cut Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt ( NYSE EDN ) opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 301,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/empresa-distribuidora-y-cmrz-nrt-edn-lifted-to-strong-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.