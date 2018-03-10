Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDN. TheStreet raised Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Santander cut Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 301,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.