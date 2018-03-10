Elixir Price Down 29.3% This Week (ELIX)

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Elixir token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002759 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, EtherDelta and IDEX. Over the last week, Elixir has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. Elixir has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $40,200.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00988773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003354 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010793 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00087944 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00178044 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Elixir Profile

Elixir launched on September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 31,370,525 tokens. Elixir’s official website is elixirtoken.io . Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken . The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir is an Ethereum-based token created for lending services. It analyzes financial transactions and rewards borrowers for paying a loan installment on time. As so, Elixir is mined through transfers between pairs of addresses. In the lending service, these pairs of addresses will correspond to parties completing financial agreements. “

Elixir Token Trading

Elixir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, CoinExchange, IDEX and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Elixir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elixir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

