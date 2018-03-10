Edward Odonnell Sells 11,786 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Edward Odonnell sold 11,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $304,550.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward Odonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 2nd, Edward Odonnell sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $127,000.00.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE PFS) opened at $26.52 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $1,737.91, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services Inc is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank. As a community and customer-oriented institution, the Bank provides personal service and customer convenience in serving the financial needs of the individuals, families and businesses residing in its primary markets areas.

