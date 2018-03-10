Ecopetrol (EC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Santander

Santander cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE EC) traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $17.56. 1,241,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,494. The company has a market capitalization of $35,360.37, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,416.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,044,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,135 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,070,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,338,000 after buying an additional 1,633,846 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,566,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after buying an additional 333,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 353,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 266,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad.

