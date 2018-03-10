Ecopetrol (EC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Santander

Santander cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE EC) traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $17.56. 1,241,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,494. The company has a market capitalization of $35,360.37, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $20.55.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad.
