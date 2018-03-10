eBay (EBAY) PT Set at $51.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EBAY. Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $46.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.46.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ EBAY) traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,497,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,470,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44,470.00, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 22,561 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $992,007.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,990.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Devin Wenig sold 134,207 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $5,729,296.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 642,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,410,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,202 shares of company stock valued at $16,971,727. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 29,058.6% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,881,553 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $372,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847,664 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,834,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eBay by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,407,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $707,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,453 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,303,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 14,918.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,741 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/ebay-ebay-pt-set-at-51-00-by-credit-suisse-group.html.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.