Eaton Co., PLC (ETN) Position Lifted by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 466,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 779,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,861,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 14.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 90,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.1% in the third quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 133,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton Co., PLC (ETN) opened at $83.14 on Friday. Eaton Co., PLC has a 12 month low of $69.82 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35,720.00, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co., PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus raised Eaton to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

In related news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,289,238.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,648,356.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Eaton Co., PLC (ETN) Position Lifted by ETRADE Capital Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/eaton-co-plc-etn-position-lifted-by-etrade-capital-management-llc.html.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.