Eastman Chemical (EMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $119.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Annual estimates for Eastman Chemical have been going up of late. The company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Eastman Chemical remains focused on cost-cutting and productivity actions which is helping it to offset raw material price inflation. The company should also gain from its strategic acquisitions, especially Taminco. It also remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholder returns leveraging strong free cash flows.”

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Eastman Chemical ( EMN ) opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15,140.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, Director Stephen R. Demeritt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Damon Cary Warmack sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $435,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,334,831 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

